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President Donald Trump wants Apple’s Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) after Huang resigned amid reports of extramarital affairs and concerns about possible espionage.

“NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place — TIM COOK of Apple,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post (1). “A Legend replaces a Legend!”

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Once CEO of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Cook became executive chairman in September. Nvidia has appointed finance chief Colette Kress interim CEO (2) while its board searches for a permanent successor.

One of Huang’s reported affairs involved Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based cloud computing and AI data center firm Megaspeed. Huang, who isn’t related to Nvidia’s ex-CEO, is suspected of gathering information for Beijing, which has denied the spying allegations, according to the Associated Press (3).

Trump has said the FBI is investigating, but didn’t provide more details.

“I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else,” Trump said at a White House briefing (4), adding that he thinks Huang will “be in good shape.”

Nvidia’s board has said it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.

Nvidia shares were down about 5% as of Nov. 12 (5), bringing the company’s weekly market-value loss to roughly $550 billion.

If you own Nvidia shares, that sell-off is a reason to check how much of your savings depends on the company, including through funds in your retirement accounts.

You can keep investing in American businesses while spreading your money across more companies and other assets.

Spread your investments across American businesses

The more of your savings you put into one company, the more damage a drop in its stock can do.

An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, lets you buy a share of a basket of investments. A fund that holds companies across several industries can spread the risk, though its value can still fall with the broader market.

Check the holdings before you buy. A technology fund may add to your investment in companies you already own.

For example, if Nvidia makes up 10% of a $100,000 portfolio, a 20% drop in its shares would reduce the portfolio by $2,000, assuming everything else stayed flat.

If Nvidia accounted for 2% of that portfolio, the same decline would cost $400.

The beauty of ETF investing is its accessibility — anyone, regardless of wealth, can take advantage of it. Even small amounts can grow over time with tools like Acorns, an app that automatically invests your spare change.

Signing up for Acorns takes just minutes: Link your cards, and Acorns will round up each purchase to the nearest dollar, investing the difference — your spare change — into a diversified portfolio. Along with big names like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Acorns also sets you up to invest in specific sectors of the economy through custom portfolios. This includes areas like heavy industry, energy, consumer staples and utilities.

With Acorns, you can invest in a dividend ETF with as little as $5 — and, if you sign up today with a small recurring deposit, Acorns will add a $20 bonus to help you get started.

But titans like Huang own much more than their stock options.

Own a different piece of America

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Huang has some of his wealth in property. His holdings include a San Francisco mansion bought for about $38 million (6).

He also owns a Los Altos Hills estate purchased for $6.9 million and a home on Maui. The value of those homes depends on their local property markets, giving him assets separate from his Nvidia stake.

Not everyone can afford estates and vacation properties, but there are other ways to tap into real estate for a bit of extra protection in the event your stocks take a turn.

Rental housing can give you an asset outside the stock market and potential income from tenants. Returns depend on what you pay, how much rent you collect and the cost of keeping the home occupied and maintained.

Buying a share of a rental property can make that possible without buying an entire home yourself.

Mogul is a real estate investment platform offering fractional ownership in blue-chip rental properties, which gives investors monthly rental income, real-time appreciation and tax benefits — without the need for a hefty down payment or 3 a.m. tenant calls.

Founded by former Goldman Sachs real estate investors, the team hand-picks the top 1% of single-family rental homes nationwide for you. Simply put, you can invest in institutional-quality offerings for a fraction of the usual cost.

Each property undergoes a vetting process that requires a minimum 12% return, even in downside scenarios. Across the board, the platform features an average annual IRR of 18.8%. Their cash-on-cash yields, meanwhile, average between 10 and 12% annually. Offerings often sell out in under three hours, with investments typically ranging between $15,000 and $40,000 per property.

Getting started is quick and easy. You can sign up for an account and then browse available properties.

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Article Sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see ourethics and guidelines.

Truth Social (1); Nvidia News (2); AP News (3); PBS (4); Reuters (5); Realtor.com (6)