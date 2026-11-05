North Carolina HOA fees jumped from $158 to $2,500 a month in 5 years — and the board blames residents who sued

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Sherrills Ford isn’t a city that people outside of the area know all that well. Situated about 45 minutes northwest of Charlotte, near Lake Norman, it’s a tiny North Carolina community with a population of under 1,000, according to the 2000 census. And it truly is tiny: according to WSOC, there are only about 80 homes in the area, but just 20 or so owners. So when homeowners in the Magnolia Cove neighborhood learned of the latest increase to their monthly homeowners association fees, it’s an understatement to say they were taken by surprise.

Just four months after the HOA last raised fees, residents were told they will once again be paying more. The most recent increase doubled the monthly cost to $2,500. Five years ago, the monthly dues were just $158. That’s a 1,482% jump in costs, in the span of just a half decade.

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As breathtaking as that new amount may be, it’s not nearly as bad as the HOA initially proposed. The original plan was to raise the monthly fees to $7,500.

Why so much?

The HOA says the increase is necessary due to legal strife.

In 2024, more than 20 homeowners sued the HOA and some of its officers over what they said was a failure to answer financial questions. The HOA says the claims were dismissed, some voluntarily and some by the court. A jury, it says, also found some homeowners liable for defamation, which resulted in monetary and punitive damages.

Another jury trial, the HOA said, is scheduled for next year which will determine the amount of punitive damages attributable to civil conspiracy.

Still, it says, there were significant legal costs, which is why it has raised fees as often as it has. In July, the HOA raised fees from $350 to $1,250, and hit homeowners with a $10,000 special assessment.

“Defending the homeowner-initiated claims has produced large legal expenses,” the HOA said in a statement. “Those legal bills are now the single largest item in the Association’s budget. The responsibility for paying those bills rests with the owners.”

Some owners in the neighborhood say they will not be able to afford the HOA fees and will be forced out of their homes with the most recent hike.

“We are going to be forced out with nowhere to go, because no one is going to get a dime for their houses even if we put them on the market,” said resident Jill Menson.

The HOA is reportedly run by a developer who owns most of the homes in the neighborhood.

Permanent or temporary?

The HOA said the fees could go down once the legal expenses are paid and homeowners who have not paid their fees do so. And it added the homeowners who are making the loudest protests are often the ones who ran up the legal bills.

“Many of the owners now speaking publicly as aggrieved residents are the same parties who filed the lawsuits and who the courts found against,” the HOA said.

“Presenting them solely as having been maligned or mistreated, while leaving out the jury verdicts, the judgment, and the resulting legal costs, is not accurate. It creates the false impression that these owners are being taken advantage of when the public record shows the opposite. No one on the Board wants assessments at this level.”

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