Paris Jackson claims Michael Jackson's $3-billion estate owes her and her brothers $600 million after 17 years of delays

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“Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” was Michael Jackson’s breakout 1979 solo hit and now, decades on, the sentiment could describe the battle between the King of Pop’s daughter, Paris Jackson, and her late father’s estate.

Michael Jackson died in 2009 and 17 years later, Paris, via an Oct. 29 court petition, says that the trust established to support her and her brothers, Prince and Bigi, isn’t paying out.

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Paris’ petition contends that the estate is worth up to $3 billion due to various music publishing, intellectual property and real estate deals — including the sale of Jackson’s Neverland Ranch. It also claims that the trust owed the siblings payments at ages 21, 30 and 40, but that it “remains unfunded.” Paris, 28, is asking for a payment of $600 million for herself, Prince, 29 and Bigi, 24.

Representatives of the estate, including executor John Branca, however, shared a statement with Moneywise citing “several legal hurdles” that they must clear before funding any trusts, including “the ongoing IRS litigation where they sought $700 million in taxes and penalties” that the estate reduced but hasn’t settled. The New York Times also reported in 2024 that Jackson died $500 million in debt, but that the estate eventually paid it off.

The estate said the allegation of “withheld” payments is a “complete fabrication,” that Paris and the other beneficiaries already received $200 million and that Jackson’s will says the distribution to his children wasn’t to start until their 30s. They added that the estate “looks forward to the time when all issues are resolved so that their trusts can be fully funded as Michael wanted.”

Representatives for Paris Jackson didn’t reply to Moneywise’s request for comment, but told the New York Times that the executors “have paid themselves over $200 million,” adding in USA Today that “The estate is once again deflecting from its own incompetence.”

What causes delays in estate distribution?

Your family doesn’t have to include a deceased music legend to find itself struggling with delayed estate distribution.

It takes, on average, about six to nine months to settle an estate — including paying off debts and distributing assets, according to the American Bar Association.

But the process may require even more time depending on the size and complexity of the estate, with an executor tasked with appraising assets, settling debts and filing tax returns for the deceased and the estate — not to mention hunting down the documents necessary to do so.

Niv Persaud, a certified financial planner with Transition Planning & Guidance, LLC in Atlanta, told Moneywise that various issues can create delays in estate distribution, including the need to pay off debts — an issue for Jackson’s estate — and any legal challenges that arise.

“The executor cannot speed up the process, especially when the estate is being legally challenged,” she explained. “If all debts have been paid and all beneficiaries agree to speed up the distribution of part of the estate, there may be a legal way to do so.”

Other issues, like real estate appraisals or sales, can also drag out the process.

And even once that’s all done, you may not get what you expected. While some trusts can help keep portions of inheritances whole, assets are generally used to cover outstanding estate debts — which means heirs could end up with less than the deceased intended.

Luckily, there are ways families can help the estate distribution proceed as smoothly as possible — starting while the deceased is still alive.

How the experts say you can speed up estate distribution

Four certified financial planners offered Moneywise these key tips for helping to keep the estate distribution process moving and reduce the chances of legal challenges or hurt feelings.

Start when the person can still weigh in

Joy Slabaugh of Wealth Alignment Institute in Massachusetts told Moneywise that it’s important to have conversations with the owner of the estate before they die — and to go beyond just who gets what. She says you should have “Conversations about what the money means to the family, what the parents hope it will make possible for their children, and what expectations come with receiving it.” She added that if unequal distributions are planned, such a move could be viewed as favoritism after death if it’s not discussed earlier.

Avoid probate — and headaches

Michael Walstedt, of New Jersey-based Reliant Wealth Advisory, told Moneywise that “While you’re alive, the two highest-value moves are making sure every asset has a path around probate, through beneficiary designations or a trust that’s actually funded. And if you’re leaving a home or business to several children, leaving it to one and equalizing the others with cash or life insurance.”

Title assets properly

Persaud says titling is “the key way to eliminate distribution delays.” She added that “some financial assets — if titled correctly — could be immediately disbursed to beneficiaries and bypass probate. The key is to plan before death.”

Foster open communication

Leaving a valid will — which only 26% of Americans reported having, according to a report from Trust & Will — and beneficiary designations, while giving the executor with “a complete inventory of assets, debts, accounts, and important documents” can make estate processes move a lot faster, Natalie Pine of Briaud Financial Advisors in Texas told Moneywise. She added that consolidating accounts and eliminating debts can also help.

“Ultimately,” she said, “The best way to avoid delays is to simplify your estate, communicate your intentions and make decisions while you’re alive rather than leaving them for your heirs to resolve.”

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