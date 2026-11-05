‘A perfect storm.’: Affluent Americans say they need $2.6M to retire but have saved just 52%. Are you on track?

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Saved $1 million for retirement and still feeling well short of what you need? You’re in good company — that’s the uncomfortable position a new survey of affluent Americans suggests.

Americans surveyed by HSBC say they need $2.6 million to retire comfortably (1), up a whopping 26% from last year. But respondents have saved just 52% of their goal on average, according to the bank’s research.

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“The U.S. retirement system is evolving and it now places more responsibility on workers to fund their retirement than it did for prior generations,” said Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of Transamerica Institute and the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, in an October release (2).

Workers with less money to spare are worried, too.

Collinson called inflation, employment disruptions and the insecurity of Social Security’s future challenges that “make it harder for workers to save, plan and prepare for retirement.”

“It is a perfect storm,” Collinson added.

If you’re wondering where that leaves your own retirement plans, it helps to look at who was surveyed and what those numbers mean.

Who’s falling short of their retirement goal?

HSBC’s research covered 9,993 affluent and high-net-worth investors across 10 markets, including the U.S.

Participants were ages 21 to 69, with minimum investable assets of $100,000 for affluent respondents and $2 million for high-net-worth respondents.

So the $2.6 million target comes from people who already have substantial investments. How much you’ll need depends on the retirement you’re planning and what it will cost to fund it.

But while it’s easy to think the younger respondents are skewing these numbers, even respondents closer to retirement hadn’t reached their goals. U.S. boomers had saved 74% of their target on average, while Gen X had reached 55%.

In Transamerica’s separate worker survey, 78% said today’s high cost of living makes saving for retirement harder. And 65% agreed they could work until retirement and still fall short of their needs.

Taxes can make those savings feel even tighter. Depending on the accounts you’re drawing from, you may still owe the IRS some of the money you’ve diligently set aside.

And speaking of taxes…

How much of your retirement savings will you keep?

Your account balance doesn’t tell you how much you’ll have available to spend.

For example, deductible contributions and earnings withdrawn from a traditional IRA are taxable, while qualified Roth IRA distributions are tax-free, according to the IRS (3).

If $50,000 of withdrawals faced an effective tax rate of 15%, you would have $42,500 left to spend. Your actual tax bill would depend on your accounts, other income and deductions.

That makes keeping your financial records organized especially helpful as retirement nears. If that’s something you struggle with, a platform like Empower can help reduce the stress of filing.

Empower works by connecting you with a licensed tax professional who can support you from start to finish. Their Personal Dashboard (4) lets you view multiple retirement accounts in one place.

It also offers access to tax preparation and filing through Taxfyle starting at $175, all on the same platform.

Even if you’re not an Empower investment client, you can create a free Empower Dashboard now and tackle your 2026 return with confidence.

Getting organized for tax season is also a chance to check how much you contributed to your retirement accounts over the year, including the total your employer chipped in.

Are you getting your full employer match?

If your employer offers a retirement match, you could be missing out on money they’re willing to put toward your future. Before increasing investments elsewhere, make sure you’re contributing enough to collect your full workplace retirement match, if your employer offers one.

For example, someone earning $60,000 whose employer matches contributions dollar for dollar up to 5% of salary could receive $3,000 a year from their employer by contributing $3,000 themselves.

Check your plan’s matching formula and vesting rules (5), too. You may need to stay with the employer for a certain period to keep all of its contributions.

Put your investing plan on autopilot

Once you understand what you have, the next challenge is making progress consistently while other expenses compete for your paycheck.

If you prefer a hands-off, tech-forward approach to building wealth, Vanguard’s Digital Advisor puts the investing expertise of one of the world’s largest asset managers right at your fingertips.

It takes the guesswork out of investing by building a personalized portfolio for you using Vanguard’s well-known low-cost ETFs and mutual funds — then keeps things running smoothly with automatic rebalancing.

The platform also offers guidance on saving for retirement and lets you set additional goals as your life evolves.

It can even help you think through debt repayment strategies, potentially freeing up more cash to invest toward your long-term plans.

With a minimum investment of just $100, it’s an easy way to start professionally guided investing.

For every $10,000 in an all-index portfolio, you’ll pay approximately $15 to $16 per year.*

You can even test-drive the Vanguard experience with no advisory fees for the first 90 days.

*All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest.

Find your own retirement number

A survey’s multimillion-dollar target can grab your attention; your spending needs determine whether your savings are on track. Here’s how you can figure out those numbers:

Estimate your retirement spending.

Subtract Social Security, pensions and other income.

What’s left is what you’ll need from your savings.

You can also get a more personal starting point through a free my Social Security account (6), which provides benefit estimates based on your earnings record.

Compare the monthly estimates at different claiming ages and check the future earnings assumptions, especially if you expect to reduce your hours or stop working early. Those figures can help you estimate how much of your monthly budget your savings will need to cover.

HSBC found that 76% of U.S. respondents wanted expert guidance and specialist support to navigate competing priorities.

If you’re unsure how those pieces fit together, Advisor.com connects you with licensed financial professionals in your area who can provide personalized guidance.

A professional advisor can also help you determine how many years you have left to invest before retirement and assess your comfort level with market fluctuations — two key factors in building the right asset mix for your portfolio.

You can schedule a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss your retirement goals and long-term financial plan.

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Article Sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our ethics and guidelines.

HSBC (1); PR Newswire (2); Internal Revenue Service (3), (5); Empower (4); Social Security Administration (6)