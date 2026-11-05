Social Security cuts aren’t a distant problem anymore — what would a benefit reduction do to a retiree’s budget?

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How Americans voted in the 2026 midterm elections — and elections over the next several years — could influence their retirement income.

Because of their six-year terms, this year’s class of senators will be the first elected officials still in office in 2032, when the Social Security trust fund is expected to be depleted.

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It’s no longer a distant problem — and it could impact your retirement unless politicians intervene with measures to restore the fund’s viability.

Social Security is funded through contributions deducted from workers’ paychecks (and taxes paid on Social Security benefits by higher-earning recipients). These funds are held in the OSAI Trust Fund. When contributions exceed the Social Security benefits paid out, the trust fund grows (1), as it did from 1984 to 2009. But when payments exceed contributions, the balance goes the other way.

The 2026 Trustees Report projects the trust fund will run out in Q4 2032. That doesn’t mean retirees will stop receiving benefits. Rather, their retirement benefit will be reduced to 78% of scheduled benefits (2), dropping to 62% by 2100.

A search for solutions

At least publicly, mainstream politicians aren’t advocating eliminating Social Security altogether. Various other proposals have been put forward to “save” benefit cuts, though many aren’t exactly popular.

Some, such as increasing the full retirement age, would reduce the maximum lifetime benefits available to retirees. Others, such as raising the Social Security income taxation cap, would increase taxes on high earners during their working lives, reducing their current after-tax income and potentially reducing the savings they have available for retirement.

The One Big Beautiful Bill is an example of legislation that has negatively impacted the Social Security program.

By giving seniors a tax break (which is a good thing), the bill then reduces revenue collected to fund Social Security by taxing those benefits (3) and, in turn, accelerating the depletion of the trust’s funds.

But, if no measures are taken, then Social Security benefits will have to be reduced. Since the average monthly benefit is $2,089 (4) (as of September), the monthly loss would be about $460 (based on a 22% cut to their benefit).

This could materially impact the retirements of a large swath of Americans: About 91% of retirees receive Social Security income (5) and 53% cite it as their primary source of retirement income, according to a 2025 study by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

Stress test your retirement plan

While drastic cuts to benefits aren’t a certainty, it’s prudent to plan for changes that could reduce your benefits.

Start by stress testing your current retirement plan at various benefit levels and retirement ages. For instance, what if your benefit is reduced by $500 per month? Could you live comfortably on this amount? Do you feel you’ll need to make up the difference by saving more? How much more would you need to save and for how long?

If you can’t save more but your current lifestyle wouldn’t be sustainable with a $500-a-month cut, what changes — such as relocating to a cheaper area — could you make?

Another option is to wait to claim your benefit if you were planning to take it early. If you claim at age 62 — the earliest you can take your benefit — you’ll automatically reduce your monthly check by 30%. And that’s a permanent reduction.

If you wait until your full retirement age (FRA), you’ll receive 100% of your benefit and if you delay it past your FRA, you can increase your benefit by 8% annually, up until you turn 70.

Optimize your savings

With the uncertainty surrounding Social Security benefits, you may want to think about creating a retirement plan that isn’t as dependent on Social Security — and that means saving more.

Even if you have a budget, it never hurts to revisit your budget from time to time. But one of the hardest parts of attaining financial health isn’t necessarily figuring out what you need to do, but maintaining the discipline to actually do it.

For example, by resisting indulgences, you could reduce overspending and overborrowing, putting you on a clearer path to financial freedom. But this is easier said than done.

Half of Americans (50%) currently live paycheck to paycheck, according to a report from Clever Real Estate. Yet, 27% of respondents in their survey describe themselves as overspenders and 31% say they prioritize short-term gratification, “even if that leads to a life of busted budgets (6), missed bills, and delayed milestones such as homeownership.”

If you find it difficult to stop overindulging, you can start by building savings habits into everyday spending. With Acorns, for example, you can automatically invest spare change from everyday purchases into a diversified portfolio of ETFs managed by investment firms like Vanguard and BlackRock.

For instance, if you buy a coffee for $3.25, Acorns will round up the purchase to $4 and invest the change in a smart investment portfolio. So a $3.25 purchase automatically becomes a 75-cent investment.

With Acorns, you can invest in a dividend ETF with as little as $5 — and, if you sign up today, Acorns will add a $20 bonus to help you begin your investment journey.

Optimize your investments

If you’re already saving for retirement but want to boost those savings to make up for a potential Social Security shortfall, you have a few options. If you get an annual bump in pay, consider bumping up your savings rate accordingly. Also consider maxing out any workplace retirement plans with employer matching.

Those who are still young can take on more risk in their portfolio (they have a longer stretch of time to bounce back).

Either way, you may want to consider working with an advisor to help you design a portfolio that meets your goals and risk tolerance.

If you prefer a hands-off, tech-forward approach to building wealth, Vanguard’s Digital Advisor puts the investing expertise of one of the world’s largest asset managers right at your fingertips.

It takes the guesswork out of investing by building a personalized portfolio for you using Vanguard’s well-known low-cost ETFs and mutual funds — then keeps things running smoothly with automatic rebalancing.

The platform also offers guidance on saving for retirement and lets you set additional goals as your life evolves. It can even help you think through debt repayment strategies, potentially freeing up more cash to invest toward your long-term plans.

With a minimum investment of just $100, it’s an easy way to get started with professionally guided investing. For every $10,000 in an all-index portfolio, you’ll pay approximately $15 to $16 per year.* You can even test-drive the Vanguard experience with no advisory fees for the first 90 days.

*All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest.

Don’t panic

While there’s a possibility your benefits will be reduced down the road, attempting to collect benefits before they’re reduced shouldn’t be the sole reason for taking benefits early.

When to take Social Security depends on many factors, such as your health, financial situation and expected retirement date and shouldn’t be based on any single factor.

If you’re already retired or approaching retirement, then it’s still worth running a stress test to optimize your investing and withdrawal strategies. For help with living on a tighter budget, you may want to consider joining an organization for older Americans such as AARP.

Not only can AARP help you stretch your retirement savings further, but they can help you keep up with the latest news on proposed changes to Social Security.

AARP offers discounts on almost everything — from prescriptions and dental plans to travel, entertainment and insurance. AARP members also get access to guides that can help you make the most of Social Security, choose the right Medicare plan and uncover other government benefits — potentially saving you thousands.

Sign up with AARP today and get 25% off your first year.

What changes lie ahead will be dictated, in part, by the politicians elected now and in the coming few years. If it’s an issue that’s important to you, you may want to ask your representatives how they plan to approach Social Security funding shortfalls. But, in the meantime, start planning for potential changes.

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Article Sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our ethics and guidelines.

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation (1); Social Security Administration (2), (4); The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (3); Transamerica Institute (5); List With Clever (6)