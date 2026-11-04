SpaceX wants to be your cell carrier by 2028, but Elon Musk spent $366M to help Republicans. Could a Dem win slow it?

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American consumers may soon be getting a new cellular option in an industry long considered an oligopoly. Dominated by only three major players, the results of the midterms could define how quickly — and even whether — that happens.

Six years after launching Starlink satellite internet to the public, Elon Musk is looking to expand the SpaceX subsidiary’s catalog to include cellular service to become a mobile phone competitor.

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The plan has been in the works for months, including the purchase of the permissions necessary to operate in the telecommunications domain for a cool $8 billion in early October. While the deal is pending, Musk is also acquiring a smaller telecom and its contracts to lease key infrastructure.

But Musk’s firm still has many hoops to jump through before it can start competing with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon — including red tape, which could soon be overseen by a Democratic Senate and/or House of Representatives, depending on Tuesday’s election results.

Congress could impact FCC’s decision-making

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved SpaceX’s application to offer wireless direct-to-cell (DTC) in 2024, but as part of a collaboration with T-Mobile to supplement coverage with satellite phone service in dead zones, free of charge.

The authority has also given Starlink clearance to operate cross-border and, more recently, to improve its direct-to-cell service capabilities with 15,000 next-generation satellites, which are slated for a 2027 launch, with potential connectivity to come in 2028. It has also moved to extend the spectrum available for mobile service, providing more room for Starlink to grow.

These are seen as big wins for the company, paving the way, in the words of Musk, “for Starlink Mobile to become a major mobile carrier in the U.S.”

But Congress’ future, post-election, could impact deliberations, as the legislative body is responsible for creating and passing federal laws.

Dems not shy with plans to remove Elon Musk

Democratic candidates have already made clear their intentions to target Musk and his businesses if the party gains a majority. There has been talk of investigations into the top GOP donor’s role in DOGE, as well as the recent hit to Ukraine’s Starlink internet service amid the ongoing war with Russia. For the latter, Musk has stated that “any limits on speed or usage are decided by the U.S. military and ultimately POTUS,” not by him.

Potential moves to block Starlink from gaining ground range from tightening the FCC’s regulatory pipeline to issuing subpoenas to stall the approvals process.

Dem. Senator Elizabeth Warren and others have also posited that allowing Starlink into the cellular game could bring about antitrust issues — ironic, given that the market is already so limited, and Starlink would present a new, competitive option for consumers.

Democratic calls to nationalize SpaceX, owner of Starlink, also complicate matters.

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