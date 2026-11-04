Bill Clinton says he warned Trump about tariffs 24 years ago on the golf course — here's how they're hitting Americans

Ralph Alswang, Office of the President/Wikimedia Commons

Things were quite a bit different 24 years ago.

A dozen eggs was less than a dollar. Social media did not exist. And Donald Trump, then just a New York property developer who regularly popped up on TV to play a braggadocious business man — in Pizza Hut commercials, on Wrestlemania and in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, among many others — was golf buddies with former president Bill Clinton.

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Even way back then, Trump was obsessed with tariffs. And on one of those golf dates, Clinton tried to talk him out of it.

“We used to have quite a friendly relationship,” Clinton said, speaking at a rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, this week. “He was Donald then, not Mr. President.”

The Clash Report published a video of the rally for Democratic Senate candidate Scott Colom.

Clinton said, “[Trump] kept saying ‘We’re the biggest, strongest, richest country in the world. Why don’t we just put a bunch of tariffs on everybody else and stop paying taxes altogether?’”

Clinton said he tried to explain that retailers would just pass the cost of tariffs on to American customers, increasing prices for everyone.

“He didn’t hear what he didn’t want to hear,” Clinton said.

Trump’s tariffs today

The Supreme Court overturned Trump’s attempt to levy tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) back in February. That legislation allows the president to block transactions and freeze assets during an “unusual and extraordinary” international emergency, like the 1979 Iran hostage crisis.

Using it to implement broad tariffs was described as “nonsense” by experts, and the court agreed.

However, that wasn’t the end of the tariff story. In February, right after his Supreme Court loss, Trump introduced global 10% tariffs under section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. They were subject to legal challenges for a while before expiring in July. Then came section 301 tariffs of 10-12.5%, which affect 60 economies. These are still in place, as are section 232 tariffs, which target certain sectors, such as steel and aluminium. Those hit Canada particularly hard.

How to cope with tariff fallout

The president has posted to Truth Social that “tariffs have made our Country Rich, Strong, Powerful, and Safe.” But economists and state officials have raised concerns that tariffs hurt the consumer, largely due to many imported goods charging higher prices, which can eat into the wallets of businesses and households.

Inflation is 3.7%, year on year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while gas is up an eye-watering 34%. Economists say the Iran war is the biggest cause of the squeeze, especially when it comes to fuel, but tariffs have also played a role in the cost-of-living crisis.

As you map out your budget, it’s a good idea to expect prices for common household goods to continue rising. If you are struggling to keep up with rising costs, it might be a good time to start making swaps or cutting out certain purchases. For example, the fast-rising prices of household furniture might mean that making due with your current couch is what works for your budget. Or opting to swap out ground beef for a less expensive alternative.

As an investor, the changing reality for businesses could lead to varying returns. For example, companies with domestic supply chains and in-country operations might outperform companies that depend more heavily on imports. Diving into the details of a particular company’s operations to confirm they are optimized for the current conditions might make sense before choosing to invest your hard-earned dollars.

As the data continues to shift, the most practical approach is to stay attentive to how prices are moving in your own community, keep some flexibility in your budget and investments, and prepare for a landscape where the economic impact of tariffs may evolve long before the political debate around them is resolved.

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