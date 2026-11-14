Wen, Pentre Llyn Cymmer, Cerrigydrudion, Corwen

Strutt & Parker Strutt & Parker Strutt & Parker Strutt & Parker

A renovated, extended Welsh longhouse with floor-to-ceiling windows that afford far-reaching views. It has a double-height reception room and wood-burning stoves. 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 receptions, 1-bed cottage, 3.3 acres.

Price: £900,000Strutt & Parker 01244-354880

Barming Water Tower, Maidstone, Kent

Knight Frank Knight Frank Knight Frank

A converted water tower with a sitting room with floor-to-ceiling windows and bi-fold doors leading onto a roof terrace that overlooks the North Downs. It has a large kitchen and wood-burning stoves. 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, dressing room, 2 receptions, gym, parking, garden.

Price: £1.15m Knight Frank 01732-744478

Crescent House, Compton Bassett, Calne, Wiltshire

Knight Frank Knight Frank Knight Frank

The award-winning home of architect Ken Shuttleworth has a north-west-facing crescent that contains the bedrooms and a main south-east facing crescent housing the open-plan living area. It is fronted by a concave sweep of glass affording 180-degree views. 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, open-plan kitchen/living area, terraces, studio, gardens, 4.2 acres.

Price: £3mKnight Frank 01488-688530

The Water Tower, London SE11

The Modern House The Modern House The Modern House The Modern House

This Grade II-listed Victorian water tower was built in the 1870s. The building has now been converted into a striking family home, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a substantial rooftop terrace on a geometric-shaped extension that commands far-reaching views across the London skyline. 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 receptions, dining kitchen, gym, utility, cellar, garage, lift, patio, roof terrace.

Price: £2.75m The Modern House 020-3795 5920

Upper Maxpoffle, Salcombe, Devon

Marchand Petit Marchand Petit

A duplex apartment on the upper floors of a Victorian villa. The large living room opens onto a balcony that looks over the Salcombe estuary. The apartment has wood floors and open fireplaces. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

Price: £825,000Marchand Petit 01548-844473

Sky End, Tiverton, Devon

Strutt & Parker

A contemporary house with a double-height, glazed reception hall and a galleried landing. The property has floor-to-ceiling windows, bi-fold doors, a sitting room with a vaulted ceiling and contemporary wood-burning stove, and a two-bedroom annexe. 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, reception, study, kitchen/dining/living area, garage/stables, garage, party barn, gardens, manège, paddocks, 6 acres.

Price: £1.65mStrutt & Parker 01392-215631

Formosa, Lock Island, Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Hamptons Hamptons Hamptons Hamptons

A contemporary house designed by Baca Architects, accessible only by foot or boat, situated on an island in the River Thames. It is designed to float if the river floods and has floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors at the rear leading onto a deck and riverside garden. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, open-plan kitchen/living area, utility, storage, private mooring.

Price: £2.25m+Hamptons 01628-485234

Dacres, Lewes, East Sussex

Savills Savills

A modern house in an elevated position in the South Downs National Park with panoramic views towards Mount Caburn and Firle Beacon. The main living areas have floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors leading onto a cantilevered wraparound terrace. The house has photovoltaic and solar thermal panels and an air-source heat pump. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, reception, garage with gym, studio annexe, garden office, outdoor kitchen, 0.5 acres.

Price: £2.5mSavills 01444-446000

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