Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Money Week

    LSL Property Services: a profit-machine in the property sector

    By Rupert Hargreaves,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCcSm_0vyRk2oE00

    Property is a national obsession for the British. There are no fewer than seven house-price indices providing a month-to-month update on house prices and the reports make headline news. The total value of UK residential property stood at nearly £9 trillion at the end of 2022, according to the global real-estate group Savills – several times higher than the collective worth of all equities listed on the London Stock Exchange (£2 trillion). The value of all residential property in the UK is around 4.5 times higher than the total value of the equity market. In the US, the ratio is closer to one-to-one.

    There are 900,000 residential property market transactions every month, with £10 billion of transaction volume, according to HMRC . This makes the residential property market far more important and liquid than the UK equity market. But it is staggeringly inefficient. The market is dominated by thousands of small firms: estate agents who help buyers and sellers find properties, conveyancers who do the paperwork, surveyors and mortgage brokers. That’s not to mention all the ancillary firms, such as insurers, movers and other contractors – heating engineers, for instance, who may need to compile energy performance certificate (EPC) reports.

    Inefficiency is always bad news for consumers, but it’s great news for businesses. Inefficient markets allow companies to book extra profits thanks to excessive profit margins. For example, despite numerous efforts by companies to try to offer a free estate-agency model, the commission-based model dominates. Commissions of 1%-3% are common, and buyers often rely on mortgage brokers to navigate the mortgage market . There are thousands of products on the market, which even the most savvy buyer would find impossible to navigate. These complexities and inefficiencies enable LSL Property Services (LSE: LSL) to earn a return on invested capital – a measure of profit for £1 invested in the business – in the mid-30% range. This rate of return is rarely seen beyond the technology sector .

    What's behind LSL's success?

    LSL has become a one-stop shop for property transactions in the UK. The company has three main divisions: surveying and valuations (50% of revenue), estate agency and financial services. This model means it operates at every stage of the property value chain and is well-positioned to benefit from a bounce back in activity.

    LSL has made several major changes to its business model over the past few years, which puts the business in a much better position today than it has been for several years. The biggest has been the shift in its estate-agency arm from a fully operated to a franchising model. Last year, the group moved its estate-agency brands, including the likes of Your Move and Reeds Rains , into a franchise model, whereby the cost of operating the business was shifted on to franchisees in exchange for a share of profit. The group’s headline revenue number fell from £217.5 million to £144.4 million, but costs for the division should be slashed from £125 million to £2.5 million. In the first six months of 2024, the group reported an operating profit margin of 24% from this arm, up from 4%. The new model also provides greater operating leverage in a rising market. Restated revenue rose 79% to £12.9 million in the first half.

    The other major change management has pushed through in the past year was the sale of LSL’s direct-to-consumer mortgage broker arm to Pivotal Growth , a joint venture between LSL and private equity group Pollen Street Capital . The £200 million joint venture has snapped up other brokers since the merger and has over 450 mortgage advisers with a market share of 11.1%. Its largest peer, the Mortgage Advice Bureau , has a market share of 8.1%. LSL’s asset-light model, focused on joint ventures and franchises, puts it in a good position to generate healthy profits as the property market recovers . Its last division, surveying and valuations, has been hampered by management’s decision to maintain capacity for normal market conditions as the market slowed, although this is now paying off. In the first half, the division booked revenue growth of 31%, with the profit margin recovering from 10% to 26%. Its share of the UK market rose from 39% to 40%.

    Should you invest in LSL?

    The company has reported “messy” earnings for the past two years. Its 2022 numbers were marked by a large goodwill write-off, which led to a reported loss before tax of £59 million. The figures for 2023 were affected by the franchising changes and the asset sale to Pivotal, not to mention the volatility in the UK mortgage and housing market. Now, the company and the wider UK housing market have got through their respective periods of change, and LSL’s outlook is bright. Analysts at investment bank Peel Hunt believe the company will report earnings per share of 20.2p for 2024, the first “clean” year of earnings after the changes, putting the stock on a price-to-earnings (p/e) ratio of 16.

    Its interim results showed growth of 18% in group revenue and a rise of 354% in underlying operating profit to £14.4 million, while earnings per share jumped 325% to 11p. With earnings growth of 24.6% pencilled in for 2025 and 20.6% for 2026, that ratio could fall to 10.7 by 2026. Financial services group Zeus Capital is slightly more downbeat about growth. But its analyst, Robin Savage, notes that the valuation “includes substantial net cash” (£35 million at the end of 2023) and the recent first-half results “provide evidence supporting our view that LSL’s operating performance will materially improve in 2024 and 2025”. There is also a 3.5% dividend.

    This article was first published in MoneyWeek's magazine. Enjoy exclusive early access to news, opinion and analysis from our team of financial experts with a MoneyWeek subscription .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rightmove rejects third takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch’s REA
    Money Week15 days ago
    FCA warns banks against rushing to cut deals as savings rates improve
    Money Week22 days ago
    Foxtons: rental demand and supply imbalance continues to boost landlord portfolios
    Money Week22 days ago
    Inheritance tax receipts continue to soar, up 9% before Budget
    Money Week20 days ago
    Halifax: UK house prices approach 2022 peak but costs remain high for buyers ahead of Autumn Budget
    Money Week3 days ago
    Apple shares slide amid underwhelming demand for new iPhone
    Money Week17 days ago
    Top trusts that offer growth at a discount
    Money Week13 days ago
    Federal Reserve cuts US interest rates for the first time in more than four years
    Money Week21 days ago
    6 money mistakes to avoid in your 50s
    Money Week13 days ago
    8 of the best eco-houses for sale now
    Money Week11 days ago
    Intermediate options trading strategies: how to profit from them
    Money Week22 days ago
    The Co-operative Bank launches bank account switch deal – how to get up to £150
    Money Week13 days ago
    Shop prices drop at fastest rate in over three years
    Money Week9 days ago
    Cash ISA subscriptions surge - but will the chancellor cap ISA benefits in the Budget?
    Money Week21 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    State pension underpayments: ombudsman to investigate underpayments for married women
    Money Week7 days ago
    Starling Bank slapped with £29 million fine over ‘shockingly lax’ financial crime controls
    Money Week8 days ago
    Are matchboxes worth collecting?
    Money Week20 days ago
    Bank of England holds interest rates at 5%
    Money Week21 days ago
    Calls for housing market ‘Budget boost’ as official data reveals summer setback
    Money Week22 days ago
    A fairer deal for investment trusts
    Money Week3 days ago
    Mario Draghi delivers a wake-up call on the EU economy. Can it be revived?
    Money Week18 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Modi’s reforms set Indian stocks on fire
    Money Week9 days ago
    Eric Adams: the New York City mayor charged with corruption
    Money Week3 days ago
    Fast-growing bargain stocks the market has missed
    Money Week17 days ago
    Nationwide launches £175 bank switch offer plus extra perks - how can you get the switching bonus?
    Money Week16 days ago
    Top global fintech companies to invest in
    Money Week6 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy