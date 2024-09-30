Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Money Week

    Murdoch’s REA Group ends takeover interest in Rightmove

    By Chris Newlands,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVRSt_0voiPMgn00

    REA Group, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, has withdrawn its interest in buying UK property website Rightmove.

    The move comes after Rightmove rejected a fourth takeover bid from REA earlier on Monday (30 September), which valued the UK online property firm at £6.2 billion.

    REA tabled its final offer on Friday, putting forward a cash-and-shares deal worth 775p a share based on the close of trading at the end of last week.

    The latest rejection came after Rightmove turned down a £6.1 billion bid from REA last Wednesday, which Rightmove said "fundamentally undervalued" the company.

    REA had until 5pm today to make a firm offer or walk away under City Takeover Panel rules. REA on Friday asked Rightmove’s board to permit an extension of the deadline and engage in talks with REA. But the Rightmove board also rejected this request.

    REA said: “REA confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Rightmove. REA believes the proposed combination would have provided Rightmove shareholders the opportunity to meaningfully participate in a fast growing, diversified, global leader whilst receiving value certainty in an operating environment challenged by increased market competition.”

    It added that “Rightmove's share price has lacked any sustained upward momentum for two years despite being supported by its ongoing share buyback programme”.

    Andrew Fisher, chairman of Rightmove, said earlier on Monday: "We respect REA and the success they have achieved in their domestic market.

    "However, we remain confident in the standalone future of Rightmove. Rightmove has been the leading operator in the UK for over 20 years, and it has differentiated market presence, branding and technology, and very significant opportunities for future growth.

    "The last few weeks have been very disruptive, as well as unsettling for our colleagues."

    When news of a possible takeover attempt first broke on 2 September, it caused Rightmove’s shares to soar by more than 20% on the day.

    At the time REA said it was “considering a possible cash and share offer” for the company because it believed there were “clear similarities between REA and Rightmove in terms of their leading market positions in the core residential business”.

    Rightmove: what would a takeover mean for investors?

    “REA moving on Rightmove amounts to a highly opportunistic bid,” says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell .

    “The target’s share price has been weighed down by investor worries about a lacklustre property market and a new competitive threat after US property giant CoStar struck a deal to expand into the UK,” he adds.

    CoStar bought UK property website OnTheMarket last year, putting pressure on Rightmove as it seeks to retain its reputation as the number-one platform for people looking to buy, sell, or rent a house.

    Rightmove’s share price has been broadly flat since the UK property market’s downturn at the end of 2022, meaning many investors will have lost out when the effects of inflation are taken into consideration.

    What is more, the company has not benefited from the rally seen in the broader UK stock market so far this year. Before news of the possible takeover attempt broke on September 2, Rightmove's shares were down around 0.3% year-to-date. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 was up more than 8% over the same period.

    Despite this, shareholders are unlikely to accept a potential takeover attempt without a decent offer being made – particularly now that the outlook for the UK property market is improving.

    Mortgage rates have been coming down for the past few months, and have fallen further since the Bank of England ’s first interest rate cut on 1 August. While affordability challenges remain, the latest data suggests buyers are starting to return to the market.

    An uptick in property market activity would spell good news for Rightmove, which makes money from estate agents advertising properties on its portal.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rightmove: UK asking prices up more than usual but Budget uncertainty remains
    Money Week17 days ago
    Calls for housing market ‘Budget boost’ as official data reveals summer setback
    Money Week14 days ago
    Takeover bid for Japan's 7-Eleven owner from Canadian chain
    Money Week17 days ago
    Are matchboxes worth collecting?
    Money Week12 days ago
    Rightmove rejects third takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch’s REA
    Money Week7 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    FCA warns banks against rushing to cut deals as savings rates improve
    Money Week14 days ago
    8 of the best properties for sale with striking gardens
    Money Week18 days ago
    Which British stocks offer the best quality and growth?
    Money Week19 days ago
    Ocado shares jump 14% after sales surge
    Money Week13 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Mario Draghi delivers a wake-up call on the EU economy. Can it be revived?
    Money Week11 days ago
    Buffett’s "insurance guru" Ajit Jain sells up
    Money Week10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Starling Bank slapped with £29 million fine over ‘shockingly lax’ financial crime controls
    Money Week19 hours ago
    Fast-growing bargain stocks the market has missed
    Money Week9 days ago
    Inheritance tax receipts continue to soar, up 9% before Budget
    Money Week12 days ago
    The Co-operative Bank launches bank account switch deal – how to get up to £150
    Money Week6 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Gap in rents between north and south England ‘smallest on record’, letting agent finds
    Money Week16 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    6 money mistakes to avoid in your 50s
    Money Week5 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    8 of the best eco-houses for sale now
    Money Week4 days ago
    TSB did not breach 'mortgage prisoner' contracts, judge rules
    Money Week7 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    What is the state pension age and when will you get yours?
    Money Week16 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy