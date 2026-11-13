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Is Your 401(k) Costing You? Warren Buffett Beat Five Hedge Funds With a Plain Index Fund
By Marc Guberti,8 days ago
Back in 2008, Warren Buffett made a famous bet that the S&P 500 would beat hedge funds over the next decade. He won. The S&P 500 index fund he chose was up by 125.8% over that stretch, while the best of the hedge funds he was comparing his performance to only had an 87.7% return. This wager illustrates how an easy strategy of buying index funds can produce compelling returns, and it can be a powerful lesson for people saving for retirement.