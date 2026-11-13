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Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting on $357 Billion in Cash. Retirees Can Learn From That Cushion
By Marc Guberti,9 days ago
Berkshire Hathaway’s balance sheet offers a valuable lesson for retirees who are constructing their portfolios. The company, which was under Warren Buffett’s leadership for decades, is sitting on $357 billion in cash. While Berkshire could quickly put that money to work in various stocks, keeping cash lets it swoop in when promising investments become available at a discount. Retirees also need a cash cushion, but not just because of dip-buying opportunities.