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The Fed Is Weighing a Supersized Rate Hike. Here’s How That Could Affect Your 401(k)
By Pete GrieveKatherine Peach,4 days ago
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates at its Dec. 8-9 meeting, and policymakers may consider a "supersized" half-percentage-point rate hike — an option that would send shockwaves through markets and weigh on 401(k) balances. The CME Group's FedWatch tool places the odds of a quarter-point...