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🏥 Monett, MO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Bonuses
Monett’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like direct patient care, therapy, or lab work. Here are several local roles worth a look right now.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: The Arc of the Ozarks
- Location: Monett, MO
- Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt
- Salary: $62,500–$70,000/year + $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, flexible daytime hours
Work across home, community, school, and clinic settings providing ABA services for people with disabilities. Strong benefits, a supportive BCBA team, and flexible scheduling make this a good fit if you want impact plus work-life balance.
Occupational Therapy Assistant – Cox Monett (Part Time)
- Employer: CoxHealth
- Location: Cox Monett Hospital, Monett, MO
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Day shift
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Incentives: Up to $3,000 sign-on bonus, up to 24 hours front-loaded PTO, up to $3,000 relocation, Clinical Ladder up to $4,000
Carry out OT plans of care to help patients gain strength, mobility, and independence with daily tasks. Great option if you’re a licensed COTA in Missouri wanting strong benefits, mentorship, and a slower rural pace with big-system resources.
Speech Pathologist – Cox Monett (Full Time)
- Employer: CoxHealth
- Location: Cox Monett Hospital, Monett, MO
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Incentives: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus, up to 80 hours front-loaded PTO, up to $3,000 relocation, Clinical Ladder up to $5,000
Assess and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders while building long-term relationships with patients. Ideal for SLPs who want a supportive therapy team, PSLF-qualifying employer, and room to grow clinically.
Medical Laboratory Scientist / Medical Laboratory Technician
- Employer: CoxHealth
- Location: Cox Monett Hospital, Monett, MO
- Type: Variable/PRN, rotating shifts
- Hours: Varied
Run diagnostic tests on blood and body fluids to support diagnosis and treatment, and help troubleshoot lab instruments. Open to MLS, MLT, and new grads with the right education and national certification (or eligibility within 90 days).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (schedule, bonuses, or growth paths) make it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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