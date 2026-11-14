Monett’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like direct patient care, therapy, or lab work. Here are several local roles worth a look right now.

Employer: The Arc of the Ozarks

The Arc of the Ozarks Location: Monett, MO

Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt

Salary: $62,500–$70,000/year + $5,000 sign-on bonus

+ Schedule: Monday–Friday, flexible daytime hours

Work across home, community, school, and clinic settings providing ABA services for people with disabilities. Strong benefits, a supportive BCBA team, and flexible scheduling make this a good fit if you want impact plus work-life balance.

Employer: CoxHealth

Location: Cox Monett Hospital, Monett, MO

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Day shift

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Incentives: Up to $3,000 sign-on bonus, up to 24 hours front-loaded PTO, up to $3,000 relocation, Clinical Ladder up to $4,000

Carry out OT plans of care to help patients gain strength, mobility, and independence with daily tasks. Great option if you’re a licensed COTA in Missouri wanting strong benefits, mentorship, and a slower rural pace with big-system resources.

Employer: CoxHealth

Location: Cox Monett Hospital, Monett, MO

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Incentives: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus, up to 80 hours front-loaded PTO, up to $3,000 relocation, Clinical Ladder up to $5,000

Assess and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders while building long-term relationships with patients. Ideal for SLPs who want a supportive therapy team, PSLF-qualifying employer, and room to grow clinically.

Employer: CoxHealth

Location: Cox Monett Hospital, Monett, MO

Type: Variable/PRN, rotating shifts

Variable/PRN, Hours: Varied

Run diagnostic tests on blood and body fluids to support diagnosis and treatment, and help troubleshoot lab instruments. Open to MLS, MLT, and new grads with the right education and national certification (or eligibility within 90 days).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (schedule, bonuses, or growth paths) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.