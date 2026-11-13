Monett’s finance scene is small but mighty right now, with a couple of solid mid-to-senior roles open at well-known employers. If you’ve got accounting or audit experience, these are worth a serious look.

Employer: Jack Henry

Jack Henry Location: Monett, MO (hybrid; at least 1 day/week in office)

(hybrid; at least 1 day/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,350 – $78,000 base pay range

Work on internal controls and IT audit testing for a major financial technology company. Great fit if you have 18+ months in IT audit or controls testing, know COBIT or NIST, and have SOX testing experience.

Employer: Norsk Hydro / Hydro Extrusions

Location: Monett, MO

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Plant-focused finance role supporting the Controller and Plant Manager with monthly close, budgeting, forecasting, and cost analysis in a manufacturing setting. Designed as a succession role for the Controller, so it’s ideal if you have 5+ years in accounting/finance, strong standard costing and KPI skills, and want a clear path to leadership.

(Alternate posting of the same role here if you prefer Indeed: Senior Financial Analyst – Hydro)

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway and read the full posting—employers often hire for potential, not just a checklist.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.