🏭 Multiple Tyson Production Jobs Now Hiring in Monett, MO

Monett’s plants are busy, and Tyson Foods is adding more people to keep production moving. If you don’t mind physical work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Monett, MO

Monett, MO Type: Full-time , 1st shift

, Salary: Not listed

This job is in the Harvest Room, working with live chickens and keeping the production line moving. Expect lots of standing, walking, bending, and working in a hot, humid, very physical environment. Tyson notes paid time off, 401(k), and health, dental, vision, and life benefits for team members.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Tyson Foods Incorporated Location: Monett, MO

Monett, MO Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, Salary: Not listed

Move product pallets from the production line to the cooler and wrap them in plastic using a pallet jack (they’ll train you). You’ll need 6 months of continuous work with one employer in the last year and must be able to handle physical work in a cold production setting. Tyson lists PTO, 401(k), and affordable health, dental, vision, and life coverage.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Tyson Foods Incorporated Location: Monett, MO

Monett, MO Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, Salary: Not listed

Set up and run equipment that mixes and blends ingredients for food products. You may lift up to 70 lbs and work on wet, slippery floors in 40–50°F temps with required PPE and hearing protection. Tyson highlights paid time off, 401(k), and health, dental, vision, and life benefits for team members.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.