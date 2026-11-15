Moncks Corner has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes. All of these pups are at the Charleston Animal Society Berkeley Campus and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Charleston Animal Society Berkeley Campus

Phone: (843) 719-5050

B Flora is a beautiful brindle girl with striking white markings. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family. If you’re looking for a loyal companion, she may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet B Flora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter: Charleston Animal Society Berkeley Campus

Phone: (843) 719-5050

B Jesus is a tiny Yorkie mix puppy with a soft brown-and-black coat. He’s young, so he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love as he grows.

👉 Meet B Jesus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)

Hound mix (type unknown) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Charleston Animal Society Berkeley Campus

Phone: (843) 719-5050

B Wish Bone is a handsome hound mix with a white coat and soft tan markings. As an adult, he’s ready to join you for walks, couch time, and everything in between.

👉 Meet B Wish Bone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Moncks Corner, SC, consider visiting the Charleston Animal Society Berkeley Campus or calling (843) 719-5050 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.