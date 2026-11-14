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🏥 Moncks Corner Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Moncks Corner’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in schools, homes, and hospitals. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move in care.
School Occupational Therapist – Local Contract (Up to ~$44/hr)
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care (SHC Education)
- Location: Moncks Corner, SC (school-based)
- Type: Local contract, full-time (37.5 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: $41.30 – $44.45 per hour + $3,000 assignment bonus
Help students shine while keeping your evenings, weekends, and holidays free. You’ll deliver OT services per IEPs across grade levels, collaborate with teachers and families, and may supervise OTAs. Comes with day-one benefits, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.
Intensive Care Registered Nurse (ICU RN)
- Employer: Plan A Health
- Location: Moncks Corner, SC (intensive care unit)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
High-acuity ICU role caring for critically ill adults. You’ll monitor complex conditions, manage ventilators and IV drips, respond quickly to changes, and work closely with physicians and an interdisciplinary team while supporting families.
Pediatric Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)
- Employer: HomeGrown Pediatric Therapies
- Location: Moncks Corner, SC & surrounding area (in-home/community)
- Type: Other / flexible schedule (in-person visits)
- Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour, based on experience and caseload
Therapist-owned pediatric practice with a focus on balance and purpose. Provide play-based, in-home and community therapy, build strong relationships with kids and families, and enjoy autonomy over your schedule with supportive mentors and a tight-knit team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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