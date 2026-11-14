Moncks Corner’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in schools, homes, and hospitals. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care (SHC Education)

Supplemental Health Care (SHC Education) Location: Moncks Corner, SC (school-based)

(school-based) Type: Local contract, full-time (37.5 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $41.30 – $44.45 per hour + $3,000 assignment bonus

Help students shine while keeping your evenings, weekends, and holidays free. You’ll deliver OT services per IEPs across grade levels, collaborate with teachers and families, and may supervise OTAs. Comes with day-one benefits, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Plan A Health

Location: Moncks Corner, SC (intensive care unit)

(intensive care unit) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

High-acuity ICU role caring for critically ill adults. You’ll monitor complex conditions, manage ventilators and IV drips, respond quickly to changes, and work closely with physicians and an interdisciplinary team while supporting families.

Employer: HomeGrown Pediatric Therapies

Location: Moncks Corner, SC & surrounding area (in-home/community)

(in-home/community) Type: Other / flexible schedule (in-person visits)

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour, based on experience and caseload

Therapist-owned pediatric practice with a focus on balance and purpose. Provide play-based, in-home and community therapy, build strong relationships with kids and families, and enjoy autonomy over your schedule with supportive mentors and a tight-knit team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.