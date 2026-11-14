Moncks Corner is busy right now with logistics and supply chain work, especially around warehouses and data centers. If you like organized chaos, moving parts, and clear schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Moncks Corner, SC

Type: Internship (Weekend 2nd Shift, Thu–Sun, 2:00pm–12:00am )

Internship (Weekend 2nd Shift, ) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Lead a warehouse team on weekend evenings, oversee inventory and orders, and help keep operations running smoothly. Comes with full health benefits, 401(k), and more, plus hands-on leadership experience in a large logistics operation.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Moncks Corner, SC

Type: Full-time (1st Shift, Mon–Thu, 6:00am–4:00pm )

Full-time (1st Shift, ) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits, free daily meals and snacks)

Support a high-tech data center by handling inventory, shipping/receiving, and basic rack assembly. Good fit if you like physical work, clear processes, and want experience at the intersection of logistics and tech.

Employer: Scarlet Wireless Inc.

Scarlet Wireless Inc. Location: Moncks Corner, SC

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Contract role for someone with 1+ year in a manufacturing or supply chain role, and strong Excel/Outlook skills. You’ll work with purchase orders, schedules, and material requirements—great if you’re detail‑oriented and want to grow in supply chain planning.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—local logistics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.