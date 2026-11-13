Moncks Corner is quietly stacking up solid service jobs right now, especially for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused work. If you’re looking for steady hours, tips, and room to grow, these local spots are hiring.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Moncks Corner, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-of-house crew, keep food quality and safety on point, and help train and coach team members. This is a good fit if you have restaurant experience and want a step up with tuition assistance, free meals, benefits, PTO, and growth into management.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Moncks Corner, SC

Type: Full-time (listing also mentions full & part-time opportunities)

(listing also mentions full & part-time opportunities) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role making fresh food, working stations like grill, cashier, and prep, and taking care of guests. Great if you’re at least 16, want training, tuition help, free food, tips, benefits, PTO, and a clear path to move up (most managers started as crew).

(Duplicate Chipotle crew posting found; only one included here so you don’t waste time clicking the same job twice.)

Employer: Great Clips

Location: Moncks Corner, SC (N Highway 52, next to Starbucks, in front of Walmart)

Type: Part-time / Weekends

Salary: Not listed (mentions reliable hourly wage plus tips)

Perfect if you want busy weekend shifts, steady walk-in clients, and no booth rent or self-marketing. You’ll need a valid Cosmetology or Barber license, and you’ll get ongoing training, a team setting, and potential access to benefits and PTO depending on the salon.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many managers are flexible on schedules and experience if you show up eager to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.