🛒 Moncks Corner Retail Jobs: Multiple Part-Time Roles Hiring Now

Moncks Corner has some solid part-time retail openings right now, great if you want flexible hours and steady customer-facing work.

Below are several local roles you can scan quickly and apply to online.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 608 N Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store day-to-day: customer service, stocking, opening/closing, and helping train team members. Good fit if you have some retail or grocery experience and want leadership duties plus benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Moncks Corner, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help customers find items, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online pickup orders. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs (with a 30-hour work week).

Employer: Hibbett

Hibbett Location: Moncks Corner, SC (S Highway 52)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $9.00/hour

Help customers, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp at this athletic/retail shop. Great for someone early in their career with 0–2 years of customer service experience who enjoys a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

If one of these feels right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.