Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s toddler is officially a cover star. Their 3-year-old son, Riot Rose, makes his magazine cover debut on Arena Homme+ Issue 66, and the doting mom, 38, shared the stylish look on Instagram with the simple caption “RIOT ROSE.” It is a huge milestone for him.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s toddler son shows what swag is on Arena Homme+ cover

Riot Rose lands first magazine cover on Arena Homme+ Issue 66. Rihanna unveiled the covers on Friday, where Riot appears on six different editions of the Winter/Spring 2027 issue. The cover Rihanna shared is a black-and-white portrait, and the little guy has serious star power.

Riot stands with his arms crossed over his chest, giving the camera a serious, totally unbothered stare. He wears a big striped black-and-white fur hat, a distressed dark bomber-style jacket with a band around the sleeve, and gray bottoms. The magazine’s rust-orange title sits above him, along with the French cover line “Les étoiles sont des étoiles,” which translates to “stars are stars.”

The shoot, titled “Riot Rose,” was photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch. One of the six covers features Rihanna posing beside her son in the red Loewe jumpsuit she wore for her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. It is a sweet nod, since she was pregnant with Riot at the time.

Fans were quick to show their love. The post has already collected 1.3 million likes, 13,700 comments, and 27,800 reposts. One popular comment jokes that Riot never leaves the house without his shades.

Riot is no stranger to the camera. He has already shared the spotlight with his family in Savage X Fenty campaigns, and earlier this fall he joined his dad onstage during A$AP Rocky’s show in Copenhagen. The cover also adds another proud mom moment to Rihanna’s growing family album. With Riot’s debut, all three of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s children have now graced the pages of major publications.

The post Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Toddler Son Dials Up the Swag for Magazine Cover Debut appeared first on Momtastic.