Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s toddler son, Riot Rose, is already making his mark in the fashion world, one diamond-studded look at a time. The three-year-old landed a major fashion moment with his appearance in Arena Homme+, posing for a series of covers and editorial photographs. He caught attention as he sported a dazzling Chopard necklace covered in diamonds and rubies.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s toddler son brings major bling to Arena Homme+ cover with diamonds and rubies

For one of the magazine’s striking images, Riot wore a statement diamond-and-ruby collar necklace from Chopard. The piece sat close to his neck, featuring several rows of sparkling diamonds arranged in a layered design. Deep red rubies added color to the necklace, creating a rich contrast against the bright stones.

The close-up portrait kept the attention on the necklace and Riot’s natural curls. The styling was handled by Rihanna’s longtime stylist, Jahleel Weaver, who brought the luxury jewellery into the toddler’s editorial look. Riot’s magazine appearance also included several designer outfits. In another photograph, he wore a Chanel tweed jacket, while a separate look featured a pinstriped overcoat decorated with brooches and paired with a newsboy cap. He also posed in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton outfit for the shoot.

His mother, Rihanna, joined him for another photograph in the editorial. She wore the same Chopard diamond-and-ruby necklace, pairing it with a red Loewe jumpsuit. The outfit may look familiar to fans. Rihanna wore the same red Loewe jumpsuit during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance, where she famously revealed her pregnancy with Riot.

This isn’t the family’s first major fashion magazine moment. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their older son RZA previously appeared together on the cover of British Vogue in February 2023. Riot has also appeared in fashion campaigns for Savage X Fenty and Bottega Veneta alongside his family. Riot’s latest Arena Homme+ cover marks another fashion moment for the toddler. The Chopard diamond-and-ruby necklace makes his editorial look even more memorable.

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