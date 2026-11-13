Photo Credit: @brittanylynne / Instagram

Patrick Mahomes recently revealed that his toddler son, Bronze, is already developing a distinct ear for music. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was caught on the sidelines jokingly bragging about his son and his surprising song requests. It seems the little one is firmly taking after his father’s musical preferences rather than his mother’s country music taste.

Patrick Mahomes’ toddler son gives dad enough to brag about with his superior music taste

The Kansas City Chiefs posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “Bronze Mahomes already has great taste in music.” In the clip, Patrick Mahomes wears his red No. 15 jersey and headband, and during the conversation captured on the field, the NFL star proudly explained how his son Bronze is starting to appreciate rap music.

While his wife, Brittany Mahomes, typically plays country music for the children, Patrick introduced his toddler to “clean rap music” during their car rides. “I finally got Bronze on some like rap music a little bit,” he said.

It seems that this new influence quickly made an impression on the little one. Mahomes laughed as he recounted an entertaining text message he received from his wife. Brittany was listening to country tunes when the three-year-old suddenly made a very specific request.

“Brittany texted me the other day [and] they [were] listening to country, when Bronze said, ‘Hey mom, can we play Walk Thru by Rich Homie Quan?'” Patrick shared with pride. Seeing his musical taste passed down brought immense joy to Mahomes.

He also enthusiastically noted that he felt “like [his] pops now,” embracing the fatherhood milestone of sharing favorite songs. Brittany also left a note under the Chiefs’ post. “My boys,” she wrote, followed by two laughing emojis.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to three kids, Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden. The couple’s household is growing, recently announcing that they are expecting their fourth.

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