Kylie Jenner Says She Wouldn’t Be Who She Is Without ‘Forever Sister’ Kendall

Photo Credit: @kyliejenner / Instagram

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her big sister with a heartfelt throwback. On Kendall Jenner‘s 31st birthday, Kylie shared childhood photos of the sisters on Instagram. Her caption credits Kendall for the person she has become. Family and fans filled the comments section with love and emojis.

Kylie Jenner has ‘forever sister’ Kendall to thank for the person she’s become in birthday tribute

Kylie Jenner pairs adorable childhood photos of herself and Kendall Jenner with a sweet birthday message. Kylie wrote, “i am who I am because of who you’ve been to me.” She added, “happy birthday to my forever sister ostrich/deer cutie pie.” Kendall is two years older than Kylie and has just turned 31. The carousel offers fans a nostalgic glimpse into the sisters’ bond.

The first photo is a vintage snapshot of the sisters as little girls. Its warm, grainy tones give it the look of an old film print. Kylie, on the left, rests her chin on her hand and grins beside a giant mint-green plush frog with a yellow belly. Kendall, on the right, has long dark hair and wears a light, patterned top. She sits upright and gives a small smile beside a pastel patchwork plush bunny. The bunny has floral embroidery and a ribbon at its neck.

The second photo shows the girls during what appears to be an Easter egg hunt. They’re wearing long white dresses and holding hands while standing before two baskets with eggs in them. The rest of the photos show the sisters in matching dresses appearing inseparable.

At the time of writing, the post has already garnered 3.6M likes, 3.8K comments, and 19.6K reposts. Kendall commented, “kylie the song!!!” followed by several emojis, including three red hearts. The song in the post is Kasey Chambers’ “Barricades and Brickwalls.” It seemed Kendall appeared especially moved by the choice.

Other commenters joined in. Khloe Kardashian said, “So so sweet.” Their mom, Kris Jenner, shared her own tribute to her “angel girl.”

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