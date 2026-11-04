Kim Kardashian Promises To Be Right by ‘Baby’ Sister Kendall Jenner’s Side

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

KimKardashian is making sure KendallJenner knows she will always have her big sister to lean on. The SKIMS founder shared a sweet birthday tribute for Kendall on Instagram, pairing a precious throwback picture with a message promising to stay by her side. Her affectionate words offered a glimpse into the bond the sisters have shared since Kendall was a baby.

Kim Kardashian Assures ‘Baby’ Sister Kendall Jenner She’ll Always Be by Her Side in Birthday Tribute

Photo Credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate Kendall Jenner’s birthday, sharing an old photograph of herself kissing her baby sister while they were lying together in bed. The nostalgic picture captured a tender childhood moment, making her birthday message even more personal.

“My little baby Kenny. Happiest of birthdays. I know this year is gonna bring you so much joy and I can’t wait to be right by your side to witness another magical year,” Kim wrote, tagging Kendall in the post. She also ended the message with a simple but affectionate “I love you.”

Calling Kendall her “little baby” showed that Kim still sees her younger sister through the same loving lens, despite how much time has passed. Their relationship has also grown beyond childhood memories, with the sisters frequently showing support for each other during family celebrations and public appearances.

The Kardashian sisters have long shared different projects and experiences, including their early literary venture. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé even explored fiction together with their novel Dollhouse. Kim’s birthday message also follows a familiar tradition in the family, where birthdays become an opportunity to revisit old photographs and celebrate their relationships.

Her latest tribute kept things simple, focusing on the happiness she wishes for Kendall and the memories they still have ahead of them.

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