Matt Damon’s Daughter Has the Final Say on Dad’s Outfits & He’s All for It

Photo Credit: Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images

Matt Damon is getting some honest style feedback from his daughter. At the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, Isabella Damon shared how often she weighs in on her dad’s looks. Matt admitted he needs the help, as the father-daughter duo shared a lighthearted exchange on the red carpet.

Matt Damon’s daughter Isabella gets to approve dad’s outfits, and he takes her verdict seriously

Isabella and Matt Damon trade style jokes on the CFDA Fashion Awards carpet. In a clip shared on Instagram, ELLE caught up with the father-daughter duo. Matt wore a black suit and black turtleneck with a white pocket square. He had short gray hair and a trimmed gray beard. Isabella wore a white crochet gown featuring diamond-shaped panels and fringe details. Her hair was styled in an updo with face-framing strands, and she accessorized with drop earrings.

ELLE shows each question on a white title card over the video. The first question went to Matt: “Which of your characters has the best style?” Isabella smiles beside him as he replies, “Oh… It’s got to be Odysseus.” Then he adds, “Tom Ripley has pretty great style.” He explained that “once Dickie came into his life, he had good style.”

Next, the interviewer asked Isabella, “Have you ever vetoed any of your father’s looks?” Her answer was quick. She turned towards her dad with a grin. “Every day,” she said, repeating it several times as Matt looked on. Isabella then explained why her dad is lucky. When he is “left to his own devices,” she said, he is “very lucky that he has my mom and four daughters.” Matt did not push back.

“When left to my own devices, I’m pretty hopeless, yeah,” he admitted. Isabella added that “we all contribute a little bit.” Both of them credited the whole family’s input. The 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards took place at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Matt presented Ralph Lauren with the American Menswear Designer of the Year award.

The post Matt Damon’s Daughter Has the Final Say on Dad’s Outfits & He’s All for It appeared first on Momtastic.