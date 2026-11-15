Moline’s aviation scene is busy and growing, and skilled techs are in demand. If you’ve got your A&P and like corporate jets, this one is worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a leading aviation/MRO company)

CyberCoders (for a leading aviation/MRO company) Location: Moline, IL

Salary: $80,000–$125,000 base per year

Type: Full-time

Work on a fleet of corporate aircraft (Challenger, Lear, Dassault, Phenom – required) at a growing MRO repair facility with strong training and advancement. You’ll troubleshoot, repair, test, and modify aircraft components, instruments, and control systems, using your A&P certification, Airframe & Powerplant license, and ability to read technical manuals and blueprints.

Perks called out in the posting: full health benefits (medical, dental, vision, life), 401(k) with match, vacation/PTO, bonus potential, and relocation support.

If this fits your background, take 5 minutes today to click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.