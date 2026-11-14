Moline has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs open, from coffee and cars to digital banking. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: IHMVCU (IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union)

IHMVCU (IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union) Location: Moline, IL (River Drive headquarters)

(River Drive headquarters) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help members by phone, email, text, and chat with loans, new accounts, and other banking needs in a call-center style setting. This role is great if you’re confident talking about money, like clear goals, and want strong benefits plus an on-site gym and solid training.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Moline, IL (Quad Cities area)

(Quad Cities area) Type: Full-time (often 40+ hours/week )

(often ) Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy coffeehouse, coach a team, and create a welcoming spot for the community. This is a fit if you have retail or customer service management (or 4+ years US military), and want strong benefits, paid time off, and education support through Starbucks’ college program.

Employer: Blain's Farm & Fleet

Location: Moline, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend customer service with hands-on auto work—help guests at the service counter, explain work orders, and sometimes install batteries, tires, and do oil changes. This role stands out for its Forbes Best Employer track record, strong benefits after 90 days, paid ASE certifications, and store discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.