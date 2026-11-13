Moline has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, especially if you like pets or want flexible part-time hours. Here are a few worth a quick look this week.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Moline, IL (4411 16th St)

(4411 16th St) Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay: $16.00/hour start, range $13.00–$22.00/hour

Hands-on role caring for small animals and fish, keeping habitats clean, and helping customers pick the right pet supplies. Good fit if you love animals, can be on your feet, and want steady retail hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Moline, IL (4411 16th St)

(4411 16th St) Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: $18.75–$29.25/hour

Lead the companion animal and aquatics area, coach team members, and make sure animals are healthy and displays look great. Ideal if you have 1+ year of supervisory experience, strong customer service skills, and want a leadership role with growth potential.

Employer: Footprint Solutions

Location: Moline, IL & nearby (local route)

Type: Part-time, field-based

Pay: $15.00/hour + travel time pay and mileage reimbursement

Independent role visiting several local stores each week to stock shelves, update displays, and take photos for reports. Great if you want 5–10 hours/week, a flexible schedule, and light extra income without being stuck in one store.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.