🛒 Moline Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Moline has some solid customer-facing roles open right now, with steady hours and well-known employers. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Moline, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $19.25/hour + monthly bonus

Lead the team that keeps the store stocked, clean, and running smoothly. This role is great if you have recent leadership experience and want a long-term retail career with paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and clear paths to promotion. Schedules stay within 6am–10pm, and the store is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

Employer: National Car Rental (Enterprise Mobility)

Location: Quad City Airport, 2200 69th Ave, Moline, IL 61265

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $17/hour

Schedule: Thu–Mon, 12:00pm – 8:30pm

Be the friendly face at the rental counter, helping travelers with rentals, upgrades, and questions. Comes with paid time off, rental car discounts, health/dental/vision insurance, life insurance, and 401(k) with matching profit sharing, plus training and development with a major national brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.