🚌 Moline Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings, Some at $80K+

Moline has a small but mighty set of transportation roles right now, from local route work to high-paying aviation maintenance.

Below are 2 unique openings worth a look if you like being on the move and working with customers or aircraft.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Moline, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes driving, sales, and customer service. You’ll run delivery routes, build relationships with regular customers, look for upsell opportunities, and help grow and retain accounts. Good fit if you like working independently, have a clean driving record, and enjoy talking with people while staying active on the road.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a corporate aviation company)

CyberCoders (for a corporate aviation company) Location: Moline, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $80,000–$125,000/year

High-paying role for an experienced A&P-certified Aircraft Maintenance Technician with Phenom corporate jet experience. You’ll troubleshoot, repair, test, and modify components and control systems on corporate aircraft at a growing MRO facility, with full health benefits, 401(k) with match, bonus potential, PTO, and relocation support. Ideal if you want long-term growth in business aviation and can read technical manuals and work under FAA Part 145 rules.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Moline tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.