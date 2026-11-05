💻 Moline, IL Tech Hiring Now: Multiple IT Roles Open

Moline’s tech scene is busy right now, with both high-end engineering and hands-on repair roles open. If you’re in IT, there’s a good mix of remote-friendly cloud work and local field service.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Moline, IL

Type: Contract

Pay: $60.00 – $72.00/hour (OT eligible; benefits options listed in posting)

Work on modern web apps, data engineering, cloud, and AI/ML using React, Vite, Python, FastAPI, Rust, Databricks, Spark, AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, and more. Great fit if you like full-stack work plus cutting-edge LLM/RAG tools and can juggle multiple projects with a lot of independence.

Employer: CTC

CTC Location: Moline, IL

Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

Design and ship cloud-native AI platforms using React, Vite, Python/FastAPI, Rust, Databricks, Spark, MongoDB, AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, and LLMs/RAG (LangChain, LangGraph). Ideal if you have 7+ years in software engineering and want to own architecture, DevOps, and generative AI in one role.

Employer: Realm Technologies LLC

Location: Moline, IL (field-based)

Type: Full-time, Field Service

Pay: $50.00 – $300.00 per day

Travel to homes and businesses to repair desktops and laptops for major PC brands. You work from home (no office), manage your own work orders, get Dell and Lenovo training, and enjoy a flexible schedule Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—tech roles move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.