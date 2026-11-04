🏥 Moline, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles

Moline’s healthcare scene is busy right now—good mix of entry-level roles and solid professional careers, many with strong benefits and steady hours.

Here are several healthcare openings in Moline, IL worth a look this week:

Employer: Octapharma Plasma, Inc.

Location: Moline, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$24.86/hour (base pay range listed)

Hands-on role helping screen donors, run plasmapheresis equipment, and process plasma products. Good fit if you like patient contact, detailed work, and want formal training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays with room to grow.

Employer: Charter Senior Living

Location: Moline, IL

Type: Listed as Internship (caregiver/CNA-style role)

Pay: $17–$19/hour starting pay

Work directly with seniors in assisted living/memory care, helping with daily activities and offering companionship. Comes with a $2,500 sign-on bonus, flexible scheduling, paid training, PTO, holiday pay, and medical/dental/vision options.

Employer: NVA General Practice – Oak Knoll Animal Hospital

Location: Moline, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $120,000–$160,000 base + production, no negative accrual

Small animal DVM role with a 4-day workweek, rotating Saturdays, and no on-call or emergency shifts. Highlights include a planned brand-new hospital, advanced equipment, sign-on/relocation/retention bonuses, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE allowance, mentorship, and no non-compete.

Employer: Medical Arts Associates, Ltd.

Location: Moline, IL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Day shift, Mon–Fri, no weekends, holidays, or on-call

Lead the lab while still spending most of your day on the bench doing high-complexity testing. Requires a Bachelor’s in Medical Technology or related science, ASCP (or equivalent) certification, and 4+ years high-complexity testing. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: St. Croix Hospice

Location: Moline, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000–$93,000/year starting salary range

Community-based RN role providing 1:1 hospice care in patients’ homes, with an 8:00am–5:00pm schedule plus on-call rotation. Requires RN license and 1+ year recent acute care experience; offers $7,500 sign-on bonus, health/dental/vision, company-paid disability and basic life, 401(k) with up to 4% match, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and holidays.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.