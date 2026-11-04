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🏥 Moline, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles
Moline’s healthcare scene is busy right now—good mix of entry-level roles and solid professional careers, many with strong benefits and steady hours.
Here are several healthcare openings in Moline, IL worth a look this week:
Donor Center Technician 1
Employer: Octapharma Plasma, Inc.
Location: Moline, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15.00–$24.86/hour (base pay range listed)
Hands-on role helping screen donors, run plasmapheresis equipment, and process plasma products. Good fit if you like patient contact, detailed work, and want formal training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays with room to grow.
Memory Care Caregiver (CNA or RA)
Employer: Charter Senior Living
Location: Moline, IL
Type: Listed as Internship (caregiver/CNA-style role)
Pay: $17–$19/hour starting pay
Work directly with seniors in assisted living/memory care, helping with daily activities and offering companionship. Comes with a $2,500 sign-on bonus, flexible scheduling, paid training, PTO, holiday pay, and medical/dental/vision options.
Veterinarian
Employer: NVA General Practice – Oak Knoll Animal Hospital
Location: Moline, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $120,000–$160,000 base + production, no negative accrual
Small animal DVM role with a 4-day workweek, rotating Saturdays, and no on-call or emergency shifts. Highlights include a planned brand-new hospital, advanced equipment, sign-on/relocation/retention bonuses, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE allowance, mentorship, and no non-compete.
Laboratory Supervisor / Medical Technologist
Employer: Medical Arts Associates, Ltd.
Location: Moline, IL
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Day shift, Mon–Fri, no weekends, holidays, or on-call
Lead the lab while still spending most of your day on the bench doing high-complexity testing. Requires a Bachelor’s in Medical Technology or related science, ASCP (or equivalent) certification, and 4+ years high-complexity testing. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, life insurance, and PTO.
Registered Nurse (RN) Hospice Case Manager – $7,500 Signing Bonus
Employer: St. Croix Hospice
Location: Moline, IL
Type: Full-time
Pay: $85,000–$93,000/year starting salary range
Community-based RN role providing 1:1 hospice care in patients’ homes, with an 8:00am–5:00pm schedule plus on-call rotation. Requires RN license and 1+ year recent acute care experience; offers $7,500 sign-on bonus, health/dental/vision, company-paid disability and basic life, 401(k) with up to 4% match, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and holidays.
If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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