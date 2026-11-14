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Mokena
📅 Holiday screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at library
3 days ago
📅 Holiday movie at the library: It’s a Wonderful Life
The Mokena Community Public Library is hosting a special screening of the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”. It’s a cozy way to get into the holiday spirit with a heartwarming, family-friendly movie.
Registration rules:
- Mokena Community Public Library District cardholders get priority registration for this limited-space program.
- Non-Mokena cardholders can sign up for the pending wait list.
- 72 hours before the program, if there are open spots, people on the wait list will be moved to the registered list in the order they joined.
If you have a Mokena library card, register early to save your seat. If you don’t, you can still add your name to the wait list and may get a spot if space opens up.
More Info: It's a Wonderful Life: Movie Showing | Mokena Publ...
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