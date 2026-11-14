📅 Holiday movie at the library: It’s a Wonderful Life

The Mokena Community Public Library is hosting a special screening of the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”. It’s a cozy way to get into the holiday spirit with a heartwarming, family-friendly movie.

Registration rules:

Mokena Community Public Library District cardholders get priority registration for this limited-space program.

get for this limited-space program. Non-Mokena cardholders can sign up for the pending wait list .

can sign up for the . 72 hours before the program, if there are open spots, people on the wait list will be moved to the registered list in the order they joined.

If you have a Mokena library card, register early to save your seat. If you don’t, you can still add your name to the wait list and may get a spot if space opens up.