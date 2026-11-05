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🛒 Mokena Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Local Openings
Mokena has a nice mix of front-line customer service and retail roles right now, from uniforms to auto parts to industrial gear support. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.
Customer Service Representative – Industrial Services
- Employer: The Timken Company
- Location: Mokena, IL (regional service center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support customers for Timken’s Philadelphia Gear brand, handling quotes, order details, and updates between sales, engineering, and production. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years of customer service, strong Excel/Office skills, and like problem-solving in a technical, industrial setting.
Retail Sales Associate – Uniform Store
- Employer: La Bella Uniforms
- Location: Mokena, IL (in-store)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $15.00/hour
Help customers find workwear and uniforms, run the register, and keep the store stocked and neat. Great for someone 18+ with 1 year of retail clothing and customer service who enjoys a fast-paced floor and an employee discount.
Retail Parts Pro – Auto Parts Store 7067
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Mokena, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.15–$19.08/hour (estimated range)
Lead-level retail role helping DIY customers with parts lookups, basic installs (like batteries and wipers), and store operations. Best for folks with 3–5 years of automotive parts experience, strong sales skills, and comfort working varied shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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