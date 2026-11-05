🛒 Mokena Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Local Openings

Mokena has a nice mix of front-line customer service and retail roles right now, from uniforms to auto parts to industrial gear support. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: The Timken Company

The Timken Company Location: Mokena, IL (regional service center)

(regional service center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support customers for Timken’s Philadelphia Gear brand, handling quotes, order details, and updates between sales, engineering, and production. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years of customer service, strong Excel/Office skills, and like problem-solving in a technical, industrial setting.

Employer: La Bella Uniforms

Location: Mokena, IL (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $15.00/hour

Help customers find workwear and uniforms, run the register, and keep the store stocked and neat. Great for someone 18+ with 1 year of retail clothing and customer service who enjoys a fast-paced floor and an employee discount.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Mokena, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.15–$19.08/hour (estimated range)

Lead-level retail role helping DIY customers with parts lookups, basic installs (like batteries and wipers), and store operations. Best for folks with 3–5 years of automotive parts experience, strong sales skills, and comfort working varied shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.