Modesto has some wonderful dogs waiting at Stanislaus Animal Services Agency for a loving home. Each one has their own story and is hoping for a fresh start with a caring family.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

Autumn is a young German Shepherd mix with a rich brown coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family. If you love smart, active dogs, Autumn could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet AUTUMN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Gray/Silver

White with Gray/Silver Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

Mika is a beautiful senior pittie with a soft white and gray coat. She’s looking for a calm, loving home where she can enjoy her golden years in comfort and peace.

👉 Meet MIKA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler

Rottweiler Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

Girl is a young Rottweiler with classic black-and-tan markings. She’s at a great stage for training and bonding with an adopter who understands and loves this strong, loyal breed.

👉 Meet GIRL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

A Breed: Doberman Pinscher

Doberman Pinscher Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

This adult male Doberman has a striking blue/gray coat. He’s looking for an adopter who appreciates the elegance and energy of this breed and can give him structure and love.

👉 Meet this Doberman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: A

A Breed: Mastiff

Mastiff Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

This Mastiff puppy is a tan, fawn-colored baby who will likely grow into a large, impressive dog. He’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of love as he grows up.

👉 Meet this Mastiff puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Modesto, CA, please consider visiting Stanislaus Animal Services Agency or calling (209) 558-7387 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.