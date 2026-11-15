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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Modesto
Modesto has some wonderful dogs waiting at Stanislaus Animal Services Agency for a loving home. Each one has their own story and is hoping for a fresh start with a caring family.
AUTUMN
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
Autumn is a young German Shepherd mix with a rich brown coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family. If you love smart, active dogs, Autumn could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet AUTUMN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MIKA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Gray/Silver
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
Mika is a beautiful senior pittie with a soft white and gray coat. She’s looking for a calm, loving home where she can enjoy her golden years in comfort and peace.
👉 Meet MIKA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GIRL
- Breed: Rottweiler
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
Girl is a young Rottweiler with classic black-and-tan markings. She’s at a great stage for training and bonding with an adopter who understands and loves this strong, loyal breed.
👉 Meet GIRL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Doberman Pinscher
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
This adult male Doberman has a striking blue/gray coat. He’s looking for an adopter who appreciates the elegance and energy of this breed and can give him structure and love.
👉 Meet this Doberman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Mastiff Puppy
- Name on listing: A
- Breed: Mastiff
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
This Mastiff puppy is a tan, fawn-colored baby who will likely grow into a large, impressive dog. He’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of love as he grows up.
👉 Meet this Mastiff puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Modesto, CA, please consider visiting Stanislaus Animal Services Agency or calling (209) 558-7387 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.