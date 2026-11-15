Modesto’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and clinics all hiring. If you’re in medicine and want solid benefits plus Central Valley cost of living, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Doctors Medical Center of Modesto

Tenet Healthcare / Doctors Medical Center of Modesto Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts with call/weekends

Salary: $59.31 – $88.42/hour + up to $20,000 sign-on bonus (based on experience; not for internal applicants)

This IR RN role supports diagnostic and interventional procedures across CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, and more. Good fit if you have 2–3+ years experience (critical care, radiology, or cardiology preferred) and want strong benefits, education support, and a busy, advanced imaging environment.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Doctors Medical Center

Tenet Healthcare / Doctors Medical Center Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time, employed

Salary: $501,269 – $862,238/year

Lead complex heart and thoracic cases in a 465-bed hospital with TAVR, ECMO, hybrid OR, 5 cath labs, 3 Xi Da Vinci robots, and strong ICU and PA/RNFA support. Designed for a BE/BC cardiothoracic surgeon who wants high-acuity work, 1:3 call, and no private-practice admin headaches.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Doctors Medical Center

Tenet Healthcare / Doctors Medical Center Location: Modesto, CA (ER call also at Emanuel Medical Center, Turlock)

(ER call also at Emanuel Medical Center, Turlock) Type: Full-time, employed

Salary: $506,000 – $630,000/year (based on qualifications, experience, productivity)

Step into a turnkey, high-volume urology practice with 20+ patients/day, 50% inpatient / 50% outpatient, and 1:5 ER call. You’ll have access to three Xi Da Vinci robots and full system support, ideal if you want a busy surgical practice without private-practice overhead.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Provide individualized outpatient mental health care, including evaluations, medication management, and treatment planning. Great for psychiatrists or PMHNPs who enjoy team-based, therapeutic work with a diverse patient population.

Employer: Protouch Staffing

Location: Modesto, CA (also serving Merced & Turlock)

(also serving Merced & Turlock) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no evenings or weekends

Work across clinics, LTCs, and SNFs, seeing about 22–25 patients/day for foot and lower-extremity care and wound management. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, CME, malpractice, relocation help, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Doctors Medical Center of Modesto

Tenet Healthcare / Doctors Medical Center of Modesto Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Supervise a lab section while performing bench work, QC, and instrument oversight in a busy hospital lab. Best for a California CLS with a bachelor’s in Medical Technology/Biological Science and 1–3 years’ experience who wants leadership plus strong hospital benefits.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Doctors Medical Center of Modesto

Tenet Healthcare / Doctors Medical Center of Modesto Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Ensure safe, effective drug therapy, support providers with drug information, and supervise pharmacy staff in a hospital setting. Ideal for a California-licensed pharmacist (PharmD preferred) with 1+ years’ experience who wants acute-care practice and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.