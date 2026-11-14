Modesto has some very special cats hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and join your family.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Modesto, CA)

About Itsy:

Itsy was rescued after being dumped at a park and then became very sick. A vet visit showed she had parvo, but thanks to quick care and medication, she fought hard and is now a healthy kitten. Her rescuers say she is “the sweetest thing” and “the perfect cat”, but they sadly cannot keep her.

She has already overcome so much and is ready for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cherished.

👉 Meet Itsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Saving Lives Animal Rescue

Phone: (209) 791-3647

About Winston:

Winston is described as a very sweet, very affectionate boy with a huge personality. He loves to follow you around and is very curious, always wanting to know what you’re doing.

If you’re looking for a social, people-focused kitten who wants to be part of everything, Winston could be a great match.

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

This adult tuxedo girl is waiting at the county shelter for someone to notice her. Adult cats often settle in well and can be a great choice if you want a calmer companion than a kitten.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

This sleek black adult cat is also at the Stanislaus shelter. Black cats are often overlooked, but they make wonderful, loving companions.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Modesto, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these cats. Call the listed shelters or click through to their pages to learn more, schedule a visit, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.