Modesto’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in food, beverage, and engineering. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong six-figure roles open locally.

Employer: The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies Location: Modesto, CA (office + grocery store environment, up to 25% travel)

(office + grocery store environment, up to 25% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $154,229 – $196,019

Lead meat and seafood merchandising strategy across multiple grocery banners, owning product lifecycle, pricing, and vendor relationships. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years’ experience and want big P&L impact plus strong benefits (health, 401k, discounts, tuition help).

Employer: E Tech Group

Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $170,000

Drive continuous improvement and quality across engineering and automation projects for a major systems integrator. Great fit if you have 7+ years in process improvement and want to lead audits, streamline workflows, and champion digital tools and AI in a technical, project-driven setting.

Employer: GALLO

Location: Modesto, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week onsite )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,200 – $127,800

Application deadline: 11/27/2026

Own end-to-end creative projects for some of the world’s best-known wine and spirits brands—packaging, digital, activations, and more. Perfect if you have solid marketing/agency or project management experience, want hybrid work, and like being at the center of brand, creative, and production.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full description, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.