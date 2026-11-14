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👔 Modesto, CA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Modesto’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in food, beverage, and engineering. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong six-figure roles open locally.
Director, Meat & Seafood
- Employer: The Save Mart Companies
- Location: Modesto, CA (office + grocery store environment, up to 25% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $154,229 – $196,019
Lead meat and seafood merchandising strategy across multiple grocery banners, owning product lifecycle, pricing, and vendor relationships. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years’ experience and want big P&L impact plus strong benefits (health, 401k, discounts, tuition help).
Operational Excellence Director
- Employer: E Tech Group
- Location: Modesto, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $170,000
Drive continuous improvement and quality across engineering and automation projects for a major systems integrator. Great fit if you have 7+ years in process improvement and want to lead audits, streamline workflows, and champion digital tools and AI in a technical, project-driven setting.
Associate Creative Project Manager
- Employer: GALLO
- Location: Modesto, CA (hybrid, 3 days/week onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,200 – $127,800
- Application deadline: 11/27/2026
Own end-to-end creative projects for some of the world’s best-known wine and spirits brands—packaging, digital, activations, and more. Perfect if you have solid marketing/agency or project management experience, want hybrid work, and like being at the center of brand, creative, and production.
If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full description, and get your resume in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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