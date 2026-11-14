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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Modesto
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Modesto, CA? These adoptable dogs at Stanislaus Animal Services Agency are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
A – German Shepherd Dog
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
This handsome adult shepherd has that classic brown-and-black coat and a smart, alert look. If you love big, loyal dogs, he could be a great match. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a fit for your home.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Maltese
- Breed: Maltese
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
A smaller, younger pup with a soft tan-and-white coat, this Maltese mix may be a nice choice if you’re looking for a lap dog or a companion for apartment living. Ask the shelter about his energy level and grooming needs.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Poodle (Miniature)
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
This young white miniature poodle has a classic curly coat. Poodles are often active and enjoy learning new things, so ask the shelter about his personality, grooming, and exercise needs.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HAMMI – French Bulldog
- Name: HAMMI
- Breed: French Bulldog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
HAMMI is a young black French Bulldog with that sturdy, compact build the breed is known for. If you’re interested in a smaller companion with a big presence, give the shelter a call to learn more about his health and daily care.
👉 Meet HAMMI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Mastiff
- Breed: Mastiff (mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
This large adult mastiff mix girl has a striking dark coat with warm brown tones. If you have space in your home and heart for a big dog, ask the shelter about her size, temperament, and any special needs.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – Chihuahua
- Breed: Chihuahua (mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
This adult Chihuahua mix has a chocolate-and-black coat and a petite frame. She may be a good fit if you’re looking for a smaller dog that doesn’t take up much space. Call to learn more about her personality and whether she likes other pets or kids.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FAYA – American Pit Bull Terrier
- Name: FAYA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
FAYA is an adult pittie girl with a rich brown coat and white markings. If you’re interested in a strong, loving companion, reach out to the shelter to ask about her behavior, training, and what kind of home she’d do best in.
👉 Meet FAYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A – American Pit Bull Terrier
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
This adult male pittie has a soft tan/fawn coat. If you’re looking for a solid, athletic dog, contact the shelter to learn more about his energy level, training, and whether he’s a match for your family.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Modesto, please consider visiting Stanislaus Animal Services Agency or calling (209) 558-7387 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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