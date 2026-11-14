Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Modesto, CA? These adoptable dogs at Stanislaus Animal Services Agency are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

This handsome adult shepherd has that classic brown-and-black coat and a smart, alert look. If you love big, loyal dogs, he could be a great match. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a fit for your home.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese

Maltese Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

A smaller, younger pup with a soft tan-and-white coat, this Maltese mix may be a nice choice if you’re looking for a lap dog or a companion for apartment living. Ask the shelter about his energy level and grooming needs.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Miniature) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

This young white miniature poodle has a classic curly coat. Poodles are often active and enjoy learning new things, so ask the shelter about his personality, grooming, and exercise needs.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: HAMMI

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

HAMMI is a young black French Bulldog with that sturdy, compact build the breed is known for. If you’re interested in a smaller companion with a big presence, give the shelter a call to learn more about his health and daily care.

👉 Meet HAMMI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff (mix)

Mastiff (mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

This large adult mastiff mix girl has a striking dark coat with warm brown tones. If you have space in your home and heart for a big dog, ask the shelter about her size, temperament, and any special needs.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua (mix)

Chihuahua (mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

This adult Chihuahua mix has a chocolate-and-black coat and a petite frame. She may be a good fit if you’re looking for a smaller dog that doesn’t take up much space. Call to learn more about her personality and whether she likes other pets or kids.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: FAYA

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

FAYA is an adult pittie girl with a rich brown coat and white markings. If you’re interested in a strong, loving companion, reach out to the shelter to ask about her behavior, training, and what kind of home she’d do best in.

👉 Meet FAYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

This adult male pittie has a soft tan/fawn coat. If you’re looking for a solid, athletic dog, contact the shelter to learn more about his energy level, training, and whether he’s a match for your family.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Modesto, please consider visiting Stanislaus Animal Services Agency or calling (209) 558-7387 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.