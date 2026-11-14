Modesto’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from local hospitals and senior care programs. If you’re in healthcare and want solid pay plus work–life balance, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role in a major network)

CompHealth (hospital-employed role in a major network) Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $274,416 – $400,838 per year

Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm, 100% outpatient, and no overnight call thanks to Neuro Tele Service. You’ll join a community-based neurology team at a Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, seeing about 15–20 patients per day, with CompHealth helping with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview prep.

Employer: WelbeHealth

Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,127.13 – $139,075.23 per year (base, plus bonus potential)

Lead a home health team serving frail and elderly participants so they can stay in their homes and communities. You’ll oversee nursing and therapy services, hire and coach staff, and enjoy a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and sick time).

Employer: Sutter Health – Memorial Medical Center

Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time (32 hours/week, day shift, rotating weekends)

Salary: $27.70 – $38.78 per hour

Blend cardiac monitoring with unit clerical support in a busy hospital setting. You’ll watch cardiac rhythms, manage charts and orders, and support nurses and physicians, with benefits eligible and a stable, regular schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.