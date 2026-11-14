Modesto has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, from busy retail floors to movie nights and buffet crowds.

Here are a few worth a look if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $17.40/hour base pay range

Help shoppers hunt for deals at a busy off-price store. This role is all about greeting customers, keeping the sales floor clean and organized, running the register, and getting new merchandise out quickly.

Employer: K Corrals, Inc. dba Golden Corral

Location: Modesto, CA (3737 McHenry Ave)

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), 401(k) match

Be the first and last smile guests see at Golden Corral. You’ll greet people at the door, handle payments, take to-go orders, and answer questions about the buffet. Open interviews on 11/16/2026 at 2pm – bring your resume.

Employer: Regal Entertainment Group

Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Part-time (variable hour / part-time options)

(variable hour / part-time options) Pay: Around $16.50/hour (per posting)

Perks: Free movie passes, discounted concessions, 401(k) with match (after eligibility)

Work at the movies as a box office cashier, concession worker, or usher. You’ll sell tickets and snacks, help guests find seats, keep the theatre clean, and enjoy free films on your off time.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.