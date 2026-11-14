Modesto Futsal and CS Futsal are hosting a Winter Futsal League in Modesto for boys and girls U8–U13, with teams of up to 10 players and 7 games guaranteed on Saturdays Dec 12, Dec 19, Jan 16, Jan 23, Jan 30, Feb 6, and Feb 13 at CS Futsal, 431 Riverside Dr, Modesto. Families can save $50 with early registration, for returning teams, or for multiple teams. Register online: https://www.modestofutsal.org/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Modesto Futsal