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Modesto
Lane closure on I Street at Highway 99 overpass
11 days ago
The Highway 99 overpass is having lane closures due to the Highway 99 Water Main Crossing Improvement project. Drivers in the area should expect delays.
The westbound Number 2 lane on I Street will be closed between 5th St and 6th St at the Highway 99 overpass. Drivers are told to slow down, use care, and take other routes when they can.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Modesto
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