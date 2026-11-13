There will be a special City Council meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 5:00 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall. People can go in person to the basement level or join by Zoom video or by phone.

The meeting will be held at 1010 10th St in Modesto. For more details, neighbors can visit the City Council Agendas & Minutes page on the city website.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Modesto