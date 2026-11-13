Work on the River Trunk Pump Station project in Modesto is moving ahead. Crews have finished work to make the ground stronger around the future pump station and overflow structures. They are now digging out those areas for the next steps of the project.

The City has shared a new update in the City Manager’s Monthly Update. Neighbors can read more details about the work and progress on the City of Modesto website in the full report linked in the post.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Modesto