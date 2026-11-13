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🐱 Sweet Modesto Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Modesto has some very special kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat to your family, these little ones are ready to meet you.
Stevie
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red tabby
- Shelter: Cat Network of Stanislaus
- Phone: (209) 735-0604
Stevie was found walking alone in a shopping center parking lot, and was so relieved to be scooped up by a volunteer. She’s described as “so much cuteness it’s ridiculous” and loves racing around her foster home. Now she’s ready to trade that parking lot past for a safe, forever family.
👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fanny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Cat Network of Stanislaus
- Phone: (209) 735-0604
Fanny had a rough start, found in a box in a parking lot—cold, dirty, and later diagnosed with ringworm. After weeks of care, she’s now a gorgeous, healthy little kitten with “so much love to give.” She’s ready for a forever home where she can keep blossoming and shower her people with affection.
👉 Meet Fanny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency
- Phone: (209) 558-7387
A is a mostly white baby Domestic Shorthair waiting at the county shelter for someone to notice her. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, she could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Modesto, CA, please consider visiting these shelters, calling about a kitten that caught your eye, or sharing this post with friends and family. Every share helps these little ones get closer to a safe, loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.