Modesto has some very special kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat to your family, these little ones are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Shelter: Cat Network of Stanislaus

Phone: (209) 735-0604

Stevie was found walking alone in a shopping center parking lot, and was so relieved to be scooped up by a volunteer. She’s described as “so much cuteness it’s ridiculous” and loves racing around her foster home. Now she’s ready to trade that parking lot past for a safe, forever family.

👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Cat Network of Stanislaus

Phone: (209) 735-0604

Fanny had a rough start, found in a box in a parking lot—cold, dirty, and later diagnosed with ringworm. After weeks of care, she’s now a gorgeous, healthy little kitten with “so much love to give.” She’s ready for a forever home where she can keep blossoming and shower her people with affection.

👉 Meet Fanny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Phone: (209) 558-7387

A is a mostly white baby Domestic Shorthair waiting at the county shelter for someone to notice her. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up with your family, she could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Modesto, CA, please consider visiting these shelters, calling about a kitten that caught your eye, or sharing this post with friends and family. Every share helps these little ones get closer to a safe, loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.