Modesto’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from local hospitals, clinics, and wellness centers. If you’re in medicine or skincare, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role via a national network)

CompHealth (hospital-employed role via a national network) Location: Modesto, CA

Salary: $274,416 – $400,838 per year

Type: Full-time

100% outpatient neurology with a Monday–Friday, 8–5 schedule and no overnight call burden. You’ll see about 15–20 patients per day, have tele-neuro call coverage, and work at a Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center with advanced neuro resources. Great fit if you want strong pay, a stable hospital-employed role, and help from CompHealth with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.

Employer: Greg Martin Skin

Location: Modesto, CA

Salary: $20.00 – $29.00 per hour + 100% of tips + 15% product commission

Type: Part-time contract with potential to grow toward full-time (listed as Full-time/Part-time)

Work in a luxury, all-natural skin wellness setting focused on advanced Microcurrent Cellular Therapy. You’ll get in-depth training, a flexible schedule (5–20 hours/week to start), and chances for advancement and professional development. Great for licensed estheticians or cosmetologists who love skincare, client education, and want to grow in a niche treatment area.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.