🛒 Modesto, CA Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Modesto’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like talking with people and staying on your feet. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring now across beauty, auto parts, and home improvement.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Part-time (temporary-to-stylist track)

Pay: $17.00/hour + possible tips

Work in the salon at Ulta, helping guests with shampoos, blowouts, color, and styling while you learn from a Master or Elite Stylist. This is a great fit if you have a cosmetology license, love beauty, and want hands-on training that can lead to your own chair.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts (CENCAL NAPA)

Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Help customers at the parts counter with friendly, fast service—both in person and by phone. You’ll look up parts, learn to make hydraulic hoses (training provided), and work at least 2 Saturdays a month in a steady, hands-on role.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Modesto, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Guide customers through home improvement projects, from picking products to arranging installation and services. You’ll focus on meeting monthly sales goals, explaining promos and financing, and keeping your area clean and well-stocked.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. A quick application today could turn into your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.